"Fragrances in South Africa" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Current value and volumes sales growth rates for the entire fragrance category in 2012 were down relative to 2011. This was mainly due cash constrained consumers curbing the nature of their expenditure when it comes to non-essential goods and splurging on goods that are an essential part of their beauty and personal care regimen. New launches, price promotions and other marketing activities helped sustain the positive development of the fragrance category.
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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