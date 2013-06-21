Fresh Food in Mexico - New Market Research Report

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Fresh food volumes continued to decline in Mexico in 2012, following the trend from the previous two years. The severe drought in 2011, resulting in the underproduction of crops and cattle starvation, led to soaring food prices. Fish and seafood, fruits, vegetables, meat and eggs were among the most affected categories, with negative volume movements in 2012. Higher prices forced many consumers to reduce purchases or look for cheaper alternatives. At the same time, thanks to changing...
Euromonitor International's Fresh Food in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eggs, Fish and Seafood, Fruits, Meat, Nuts, Pulses, Starchy Roots, Sugar and Sweeteners, Vegetables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
