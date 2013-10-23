Fresh Ground Coffee Pods: Niche or Mainstay? - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Fresh Ground Coffee Pods: Niche or Mainstay?" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Fresh ground coffee pods experienced extensive growth between 2007 and 2012. The combination of convenience and quality afforded by pods makes them a value-added product with a premium positioning. As such, pod penetration is almost exclusively limited to the higher income regions of Western Europe and North America. In this new report, Euromonitor International examines opportunities in this dynamic category, which has the potential to attract fresh and instant coffee drinkers alike.
Euromonitor International's Fresh Ground Coffee Pods: Niche or Mainstay? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Hot Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on both retail and foodservice.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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