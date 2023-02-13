Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Freshworks Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: FRSH stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Freshworks Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FRSH stocks, concerns whether certain Freshworks Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents used to effectuate Freshworks' IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles, that as a result, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating, and that as the truth about the Company's business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Freshworks investors to suffer significant damages.



