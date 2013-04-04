From Couch Potato to Hot Chilli Woman: Bridging the Gap Between All or Nothing Weight Loss

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- When Sally Symonds began her weight loss journey in 2002, one of her first challenges was incorporating exercise into her life. Sally knew she wasn’t going to jump straight off the couch into an aerobics class – her exercise plan needed to be fun and achievable for the 106.5 kg Sally, not the 53 kg Sally she eventually became. By shaping her weight loss plan to her needs at each stage in the journey, she was able to morph from someone who hated exercise into a new fit version of herself.



‘I went from super fat to super fit by adapting some of the best protocols from top strength and conditioning coaches around the world into strategies that beginners can use to make exercise a lot more interesting – and effective!’ Sally Symonds



Sally’s online weight loss system, ‘Love Your Weight Loss’, gives her clients convenient and personal access to all of Sally’s expertise and guidance. The system tackles weight loss one step at a time, just like Sally did herself. Sally knows it is important to meet people where they currently are on the ‘Ladder of Commitment’. The average non-exerciser begins at the bottom in a state of near helplessness and needs to climb the rungs of awareness, experimentation, enjoyment, empowerment, improvement and accomplishment, before they can even think about making exercise a regular part of their life.



‘Most weight loss plans and programs are aimed far too high up the ladder of commitment for the average person to follow. They are designed by people who have always been fit and healthy for people who are already fairly fit and healthy which sadly, most of us aren’t.’ Sally Symonds



Most of Sally’s clients have tried countless weight loss ‘diets’ and programs and feel like failures. Sally’s system works because it turns traditional weight loss rules inside out. She gives the choice and control back to the person losing the weight. Sally incorporated the key drivers that motivational experts around the world agree upon, in shaping her weight loss system. Clients need not worry that they won’t be able to stick to the system or that it won’t work for them because they are, in a sense, making their own weight loss system guided by her strategies.



‘The typical weight loss company directs 80% of their budget towards marketing and only 20% towards product development.’ Sally Symonds



That statistic alone should clue Australians in on the fact that there is something very wrong with the weight loss industry. Helping people to actually lose weight, and keep it off, isn’t profitable – sadly, failure and desperation to try anything, is! Sally reaches out through the web to show people that weight loss doesn’t have to be an expensive and time consuming chore – it can actually be fun and rewarding.



‘Too many people think that weight loss is all about painful and punishing exercise routines and demoralising deprivation diets. That’s simply not the case. In fact, these are actually two of the main reasons why people can’t stick to losing weight.’ Sally Symonds



‘Love Your Weight Loss’ moves beyond traditional weight loss rules, plans, and programs. To achieve weight loss success, Sally educates her clients in:



- Neuromuscular stimulation and why it’s the key to maintaining weight loss momentum

- How to use sensory specific satiety and sensory confusion to change eating habits

- The art of controlling emotional eating

- How to use the Zeigarnik effect to help with weight loss

- The right way to use ‘rewards’ – and it’s not for losing weight! ‘Love Your Weight Loss’ has lots of prizes from its sponsors: Tanita, Aussie Bodies, Slim Pasta, Cheeki and AOK.



About Sally Symonds

After completing a BA (Hons), MA, ASDA & LSDA, Sally pursued a career as a speech and drama teacher. Sally was morbidly obese and her life revolved around her work. After the loss of a family friend and being overlooked for a promotion at work, Sally had the wakeup call she needed to start losing weight.



One of the primary reasons why Sally is so successful in helping overweight people today is because she’s been there. Not many weight loss ‘experts’ have actual experience in what it’s like to be morbidly obese. Sally is also living proof that it is possible to not only lose 50% body weight, but to also keep it off long-term.



In the words of one of Sally’s clients, ‘What I love about Sally’s system is that it is based on her own real-life weight loss.’



Sally is now the owner of Sally Symonds Healthy Life Mentor. She has enjoyed great success, including presenting many motivational and inspirational talks, and the sale of her three very popular books: 50 Steps to Lose 50 kg … And Keep It Off; 50+ Recipes to Lose 50+ kg … And Keep It Off; and 50 Ways to Weight-Loss Motivation. Sally has also been featured on a range of TV shows, including Today Tonight, A Current Affair, Sunrise, Mornings with Kerri-Anne and the Discovery Channel, as well as in print media, including Women’s Health, Vogue, Women’s Weekly and Women’s Day.



People ready to lose weight for good can tap into all of Sally’s experience via her new online system: ‘Love Your Weight Loss’ at www.sallysymonds.com.au



