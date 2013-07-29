Fruit/Vegetable Juice in the United Kingdom - New Market Study Published

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- In 2012, a key shift in consumer interest was towards chilled products. Consumers increasingly looked to the fridge areas in supermarkets/hypermarkets for fruit/vegetable juice. As a result categories such as not from concentrate 100% juice and juice drinks (up to 24% juice) continued to hold the juice category as a whole. Both these categories reported off-trade value growth close to 3% in 2012. As fruit/vegetable juice is considered to be a family purchase these chilled juice varieties are...
Euromonitor International's Fruit/Vegetable Juice in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fruit/Vegetable Juice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Wine Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Beer, Cider & Pre-mixed Spirits Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in the UK
- Soft Drinks in the United Kingdom
- The Future of the Wine Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- The Future of the Spirits Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market in United Kingdom
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in the UK