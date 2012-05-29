Gamification 2012 - 2017: Opportunities and Market Outlook for Next Generation Brand/Product Advertising through Embedded Entertainment

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Embedded gaming or ""Gamification"" is a next generation advertising approach in which gaming elements are integrated into a non-game environment.



Gamification represents a promising strategy for public and commercial brands to increase customer activity, build loyalty, broaden reach and monetize assets.



Mind Commerce projects Gamification growth to reach $3.6 billion by 2017. It is also estimated that by 2017, 80% of Global 2000 organizations will have gamified applications and/or processes.



The goal of Gamification is to maximum user brand/product engagement through facilitation of entertainment in which the user interacts with the brand in a fun/pleasurable manner. One of the keys to success is to assess user behavioral patterns as a precursor to deploying optimal game mechanics that that align user likes, dislikes, expectations and behaviors. Optimal design is based on research into extrinsic motivators, intrinsic values and facilitation of long term engagement.



Gamification ranks 4th in Top Digital Marketing Trends for 2012



The Gamification market is anticipated to reach $ 3.6 billion by 2017



Mobile platform gamification is expected to increase by 90% in USA by 2017



For global 2000 organizations

- 80% will gamify products or services by 2017

- 70% will gamify enterprise process by 2017



Select industry metrics:

- The entertainment industry currently holds the lead in Gamification market (45% market position)

- The education, healthcare and financial sector will increase dramatically but will not overtake entertainment by 2017



Mobile network operators

Content providers and intermediaries

Digital marketing agency or consultants

Internet and mobile based solution providers

Brands, advertisers, portals, and media companies

Mobile commerce application and service providers

Social gaming, mobile gaming and social commerce developers

System integrators, consultants, and professional service providers

Gamification platform and infrastructure providers (equipment, software, and services)"



