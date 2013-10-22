New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "GD Midea Holding Co Ltd in Consumer Appliances (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- GD Midea ranks third within consumer appliances globally, despite a limited presence outside its home market China and the withdrawal of the domestic subsidy programme. Initially positioned as a low- to middle-class product offering, GD Midea is now investing heavily in marketing and R&D to establish a more premium image for the brand. In addition, in late 2012 its production plants in India and Latin America embarked on a joint venture with Carrier, intended to aid its international expansion.
Euromonitor International's GD Midea Holding Co Ltd in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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