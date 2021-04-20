General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Certain directors of General Dynamics Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain General Dynamics directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



General Dynamics Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $39.35 billion in 2019 to $37.92 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income declined from $3.48 billion in 2019 to $3.16 billion in 2020.



Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) declined from $190.08 per share in February 2020 to as low as $100.55 per share on March 23, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.