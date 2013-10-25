Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "General Electric Co (GE) in Consumer Appliances (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- GE is one of the top appliance manufacturers in the US and holds a strong foothold in Latin America through its partnership with Mabe. It has shown little interest in expanding geographically and this has cost the company in terms of global share. In 2012, GE announced plans to bring back jobs previously outsourced to China and Mexico to its Kentucky facility. While the move is in contrast to the strategies employed by most of its competitors, it could make sense for GE given its limited geograp...
Euromonitor International's General Electric Co (GE) in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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