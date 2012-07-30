Generalized-Anxiety-Disorder.net Offers Guidance for Treatment of General Anxiety Disorder

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- An estimated 6.8 million adults in the United States suffer from General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), with women receiving a diagnosis twice as often as men. Symptoms of GAD include excessive worry and irrational fear. A person must display these symptoms for a minimum of 6 months in order to receive a clinical diagnosis. Even though General Anxiety Disorder is very common, many Americans don’t know how to recognize symptoms of the disorder. A great number of Americans are also unaware of the number of available treatments.



Generalized-Anxiety-Disorder.net was developed to educate people about how to recognize the symptoms of GAD. The site also highlights how to obtain a diagnosis and find appropriate treatment. By providing specific examples of the struggles people with GAD face, the website makes it possible for visitors to recognize whether they or someone they know may need to seek professional help.



A spokesperson for the site explained the condition:



“There are many different emotional, behavioral and physical generalized anxiety disorder symptoms. These symptoms may happen all at once, or in any combination at any time. Symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder can change rapidly and be exhibited in different levels of severity at different times of the day.”



Generalized-Anxiety-Disorder.net has high quality editorial content that includes three sections: Diagnosis, Symptoms, and Treatment. The first section, Diagnosis, has information-packed content that examines the procedure for obtaining a diagnosis. It walks the visitor through the steps involved in a medical visit, including the types of questions a health care professional will ask. The role of medication as a course of treatment is also discussed.



The second section on the site identifies the possible emotional, behavioral and physical symptoms of GAD. Some visitors may relate to the emotional or behavioral symptoms while others may relate to the physical symptoms. The disorder can affect different people in different ways, so the site gives a variety of examples for each category.



The third section examines how therapy helps patients manage GAD. Content includes the benefits of therapy along with an explanation of what a patient can expect from treatment.



Further educational editorial content is available via the bog replete with high quality digital imagery.



