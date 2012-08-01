Georgette Miller Law Provides Expert Advice on Bankruptcy Law

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Georgette Miller Law, the well-known law firm that provides effective services, offers expert advice on bankruptcy law. At the offices of Georgette Miller Law, they possess the experience and knowledge of a large firm but have the alternative and personalized attention of a smaller one.



Filling for a bankruptcy is never ideal. The Law Offices of Georgette Miller, Esq., P.C., understand that, which is why every bankruptcy attorney on their staff approaches each case with sensitivity and respect, to gain the results that their clients deserve. They offer quick and efficient bankruptcy law services to settle all the financial needs of their clients to get their funds back on track and help them re-build a secure future. Georgette Miller has also announced Real Estate and Bankruptcy Law Services which are the best and are offered in all local areas.



There are many people who still think that bankruptcy laws changed in October of 2005, removing options to file for bankruptcy. But it is not true at all. The Law Offices of Georgette Miller, Esq., P.C., continues to file all types of bankruptcy, including:



Chapter 7 bankruptcy for individuals and businesses



Chapter 13 bankruptcy for individuals



By filing for bankruptcy protection, the Bankruptcy Lawyers in Philadelphia can put an immediate stop to home foreclosures, car repossession, wage garnishment, and threatening phone calls. Their lawyers also provide non-bankruptcy alternatives to help businesses and individuals resolve debt issues.



People who have higher earnings will no longer be allowed to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy as per update, but they will instead have to file for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy, which is essentially a debt repayment plan. All debtors will also be required to get credit counseling before they can file a bankruptcy case. As per Loan Modifications Lawyer in Manhattan, new bankruptcy laws impose new requirements on bankruptcy lawyers, and as a result many attorneys no longer provide bankruptcy services.



The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates P.C., also provide the best bankruptcy attorneys in Philadelphia. They have represented individuals and commercial clients in bankruptcy proceedings and the attorneys are well-versed in all requirements of the new bankruptcy law.



The attorneys are experienced in representing a broad range of clients, including debtors, creditors, lenders, creditors' committees, potential acquirers, investors, turnaround professionals and asset purchasers. They also advise financially troubled businesses and individuals. Contact one of their attentive and professional bankruptcy and Real Estate lawyers today, who can guide towards rebuilding one’s financial security quickly and correctly. If people are looking for a bankruptcy attorney to provide them with sound advice and full knowledge of both individual and corporate bankruptcy filing, visit http://www.georgettemillerlaw.com