Germany Food & Drink Report Q1 2014 - New Market Study Published

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- We believe that German domestic demand will continue recovering through 2014, despite the weak outlook for German exports. Conditions are ripe for income levels and consumer confidence to continue supporting a steady increase in real consumption. Part of this will be driven by the ongoing increase in home ownership rates, which, accompanied by a steady increase in property prices, will increase household net wealth and willingness to spend. This has positive implications for spending on food and drink.
Headline Industry Forecasts (local currency)
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- 2014 per capita food consumption = +4.8%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 2013 to 2017 = +3.9%.
- 2014 alcoholic drink value sales = +1.3%; CAGR 2013 to 2017 = +1.0%.
- 2014 soft drink value sales = +4.3%; CAGR 2013 to 2017 = +3.9%.
- 2014 mass grocery retail sales = +9.0%; CAGR 2013 to 2017 = +6.8%.
Key Company Trends
Vion Closes German Slaughterhouses: In September 2013, Netherlands-based meat processor Vion announced plans to close two of its slaughterhouses in Germany. The closures will put around 113 jobs at risk. Taking beef and poultry production into account, the German sector produced roughly 8mn tonnes of meat in 2012, the first annual decline in 15 years, according to the federal statistics agency. We have accordingly revised down our German meat production estimates for 2013 and our forecasts out to 2017.
Coopernic Buying Group Collapses: In autumn 2013, German retail giant Rewe announced that it, along with partners Colruyt (Belgium), Conad (Italy) and Coop Suisse, will leave the European buying group Coopernic with effect from the end of the year. This leaves France-based E.Leclerc as the only member. Rewe Group mentioned the reasons for the separation are 'irreconcilable differences over the future shape and strategic direction of the alliance.'
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