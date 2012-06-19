Global electro?active Polymers market Trends, applications & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Global Electroactive Polymers Market Trends, Applications and Forecasts (2012 - 2017)



Technological developments in the electronics and semiconductor industries have led to the creation of polymers that change shape on the application of voltage. The biggest application for electro-active polymers (EAPs) lays in their use in antistatic and electronic applications which is expected to drive its market growth. Among all EAP applications market, the actuator segment is witnessing high R&D activity and medical devices and robotics will be the largest applications of EAP actuators. Actuators and sensors open up a huge spectrum of applications in the fields of electronics, healthcare, sensing, and solar energy generation. With the growing market for each of these applications, EAP is set to become a mainstream market in the next five years. However, the technical specifications for each application differ widely, and extensive research and investments are still needed for developing application-specific EAPs.



The global electro-active polymers product market is expected to be worth $3.4 billion by 2017 and is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 7.7% from 2012–2017. The conductive plastics segment contributed approximately 84% to the overall electro-active polymer market in 2011, mainly due to its extensive application in electrostatic discharge and electromagnetic interference. As the EAP market is still in the early phase of its growth, it presents many advantages for the early movers. As there are not many players in the market, detailed knowledge of the competitors will be crucial for the success of each company.



The report covers major electro-active polymers which include primarily conductive plastics, inherently conductive polymers (ICPs), and inherently dissipative polymers (IDPs) segments. It also studies other electro-active polymers such as dielectric elastomers and ferroelectrets. The report analyses the market for electro-active polymers with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and winning imperatives related to the industry.



The qualitative analysis of electro-active polymers with respect to its characteristics, parental structure, and business processes which are use by different companies is done in an elaborative manner. Based on the applications, the global electro-active polymers market is segmented as antistatic packaging, protection against EMI/ESD, capacitors, batteries, sensors, solar cells, actuators, organic transistors, plastics coated with electrostatic paints, and textiles and fabrics. Electro-active polymers market has been gaining importance with its major application in the areas of ESD/EMI (electrostatic discharge/electromagnetic interference), medical devices, and biomimetics.



The major devices used for the application of electro-active polymers are medical devices, smart fabrics, digital mechtronics, and high strain sensors. The report gives a qualitative analysis about these devices with respect to their characteristics and applications. Market analysis of patents for the last 5 years is also done in the market study.



The global electro-active polymers application market is also segmented with respect to different geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The study analyzes the application market for these regions as well and gives market value for different applications. Of the market studied, North America is the largest market for electro-active polymers with an estimated 65% of the global market revenue share in 2011 and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2017.



Scope of the report



The electro-active polymers market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of types, applications and geography in each of the following submarkets:



Types: Inherently conductive polymers, inherently dissipative polymers, conductive plastics, and other electro-active polymers

Applications: Organic light emitting diode, capacitors, batteries, sensors, solar cells, actuators, organic transistors, textiles and fabrics, protection against EMI, protection against ESD, and antistatic packaging.

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW "



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global%20electro%E2%80%90active-polymers%20market-trends-%20applications%20and-forecasts%20-2012%20%E2%80%93%202017--report-542460