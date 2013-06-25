Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Embedded Software Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Embedded Software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for embedded software in the Automotive segment. The Global Embedded Software market has also been witnessing the development of power efficient systems. However, safety and security issues associated with embedded software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Embedded Software market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Embedded Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Intel Corp., Enea, Green Hills Software, Inc. and Microsoft Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Toshiba Corp., Advantech Co. Ltd., Emersion Network Power, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., National Instruments Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics, and Via Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



