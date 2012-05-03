New Materials market report from ICD-Research: "Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global mining industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global mining industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global mining industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within global mining industry. The report also identifies global mining industry buyers' and suppliers' future growth, M&A and investment expectations.
Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global mining industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The average size of annual marketing budgets of mining industry suppliers was recorded at US$2 million in 2011, and has risen to US$3.3 million in 2012.
Mining suppliers with the highest turnovers project their marketing expenditure to increase by an average of 6% over the next 12 months, while respondents from medium and small companies anticipate their average expenditures to increase by 5% and 9% respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
'Market uncertainty', 'Rising competition', and 'Cost containment' were all listed as the highest concerns for organizations in 2011 - 2012, outranked only by 'Retention or recruitment of skilled staff.'
This implies that marketing budgets are set to increase considerably in 2012, as companies devise more aggressive marketing plans, which correspond with the projections in positive revenue growth as identified in section 3.1.
