Global Printed Electronics Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Printed Electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 28.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the cost of electronic products. The Global Printed Electronics Market has also been witnessing technological advancement. However, the lack of awareness among end-users could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Printed Electronics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Printed Electronics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Conductive Inkjet Technology, E Ink Holdings Inc., NovaCentrix, and NTERA Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Enfucell Ltd., Aveso Displays, and Emagin Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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