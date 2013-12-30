Global Sports Nutrition Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Traditionally, bodybuilders and athletes were the traditional consumers of sports nutrition products. However, the scenario has changed as these products have gained interest from recreational and lifestyle users. Health concern is the most important driver of the industry. As the consumer is developing a healthy lifestyle including consumption of healthy food and beverages, the growing interest in sports nutritional drinks have shifted the industry focus to the new user group.



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The developed nations, such as US and European countries have been the dominant market shareholders. However, as the consumer in developing nations is utilizing their disposable income on health, these economies are expected to pose a serious challenge to the supremacy of developed economies. Organizing of high profile sports events in these countries is further expected to escalate the demand of sports nutritional products in these markets.



Some of the major companies operating in the market are Maxinutrition, Glanbia, Universal Nutrition and PepsiCo.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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