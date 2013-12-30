Global Ultra High Temperature Milk Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk is produced by heating raw milk at high temperature (135-145 degrees Celsius)for very short time (for 2-5 seconds). Heating at high temperature kills all microorganisms (both decomposers and pathogens) and spores. Short heating time prevents damage to the nutritional value of milk, and keeps the color, aroma, and taste relatively unchanged as fresh milk.



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The major unique selling proposition of UHT milk is its shelf life of around 6-9 months until opened. The apartment culture of consumers with smaller refrigeration space is major driver for the market.The developing countries in Asia have better market prospects and are expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to the western countries. China being the most populouscountryis the largest consumer of UHT milkin the world. India,on the other hand,is seen as an emerging market with increasing an average consumption figures.



Some of the major companies in UHT milk market are ParmalatYili Group, Mengniu,CavinKare, Nestle, Amul, Danone, Candiaand Murray Goulburn.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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