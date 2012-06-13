Global Warehouse Management Systems Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The Global Warehouse Management System (WMS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve productivity. The Global WMS market has also been witnessing emerging demand for service-oriented architecture. However, difficulty in selecting the right WMS solution could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Warehouse Management System Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global WMS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corp., RedPrairie Corp., and SAP AG. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Epicor, NetSuite, SYspro, CDC Software, Infor Global Solutions, Tecsys, HighJump Software, Accellos, Deposco, eBizNET Solutions, LofFire, Snapfufil, @logistics Reply, IBS, Lawson Software, Retalix, Servigistics, Totvs, IBM Sterling Commerce, Aldata, e2open, Logility, Consafe Logistics, Generix Group, and Softeon.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/79254/global-warehouse-management-systems-market-2011-2015.html