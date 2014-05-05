"Go Green" and Thrifty with Solar-Powered Homes: Is It Worth the Investment?

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Setting up a Photovoltaic (PV) solar system may seem to be an overwhelming task. But homeowners who have been using them for a long time now attest to having it as a long-term investment with numerous benefits like lower electric bills, lower carbon marks, and higher home values.



PV solar technology was borne on 1950s and has been considered as a financially practical technology for extensive use since the turn of the millennium (owing it to the declining solar module costs). The benefits that one can gain from the use of this technology comes with a price though. There is expected to be significant installation and maintenance costs. The cost of owning the solar power system comes upfront with the solar module representing the largest component of the overall expense.



The Costs



- solar module

- inverter (for turning the direct current produced by the panel into the alternating current used by household appliances)

- metering equipment (to see how much power is produced)

- different housing components along with cables and wiring gear

- battery storage (optional)

- installation labor costs

- further operating and maintenance costs



Solar installation companies like Custom Solar and Leisure in Tucson, Arizona can provide a quote price for solar installation. They can provide homeowners determine government grants. As of date, Arizona authorizes electricity utilities to reimburse up to 50 % of the cost of the first 30 megawatts of capacity for residential installations and 40% for commercial installations. Additionally, a net metering system provides credits to electric bills for solar energy generated by individual residential and commercial systems.



The Benefits



- Lower energy bill - Scale of benefit depends on the amount of solar energy that can be produced given the available conditions and the way in which utilities charge for electricity)

- Timing of solar power production and how utilities charge for electricity – Instead of offsetting the high cost of peak electricity production, the PV system would only offset the cost that they are charged for electricity which is closer to the mean cost of power production.

- Homeowners can sell solar-generated electricity to utilities. – This is done via a “net metering” system wherein homeowners use the power that they put into the grid to offset the power used at other times. The monthly electric bill would then reflect the net energy consumption.

- Solar panels raise the value of most homes. – The rise of “green” living increased the demand for homes that have smaller carbon footprints and are powered by renewable sources. Therefore, houses which are sold with an already installed solar power system would cost more.



From an economic perspective, having a solar-powered home stands out. Although the initial set-up would be more costly as compared to electricity from a utility provider, a lot of homeowners would still prefer to have it for more benefits in the long run.



About Custom Solar and Leisure

Tucson Custom Solar and Leisure, a full-service solar power contracting company is dedicated to providing high quality alternative energy solutions at affordable rates. They stand by their high quality solar installations and are certified by the Certification by North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), a proud member of Southern Arizona Solar Standards Board (SASSB) and accredited by the Better Business Bureau.



Custom Solar and Leisure specializes in Tucson commercial and residential photovoltaic solar system installations. They have been working in the greater Tucson, Arizona area for numerous years and are committed to quality solar installations, customer service and assisting their clients with all of their solar needs.