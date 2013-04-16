Grady O's Now Offering Customers the Ability to Book Private Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Grady O’s recently opened their doors to customers from the Philadelphia and New Jersey area. In a few short months, Grady O’s has quickly gained the reputation for being one of the best craft beer bars in Philadelphia. Not only will customers find a wide array of craft beers, but daily specials make Grady O’s a place where people can enjoy fine beverages at an affordable price. Additionally, Grady O’s offers customers some delicious food to wash down all of those craft beers. Now, Grady O’s will be available for private parties. Whether it is a birthday or a shower, Grady O’s can accommodate all private parties.



Customers looking for the perfect venue to host a private party can now contact Grady O’s. Regardless of the occasion, Grady O’s has a variety of party planning options and services that will make for a successful event. In fact, private parties at Grady O’s can include DJ service, party favors, and drink specials. In order to keep the party going, larger groups may want to consider Grady O’s open bar options. Additionally, a number of catering options and food items are available for private parties at Grady O’s.



The venue at Grady O’s can be customized for customers needs. HDTV’s cover the walls at Grady O’s and a collection of games can provide for additional entertainment during a private party. Not to mention, that Grady O’s is located right around the corner from Philadelphia’s SugarHouse Casino. Therefore, when the party finally ends at Grady O’s, customers can keep the fun going without traveling far. However, customers will be in no rush to leave Grady O’s because the staff, beverages, and food are some of the finest in Philadelphia. Every customer is treated with the utmost respect and service. Next time someone is looking to put together a private party, Grady O’s can be an ideal venue for all occasions.



About Grady O’s

Recently opened this past November 2012, Grady O’s offers a variety of craft beer specials, and a delicious pub menu to accommodate. In addition to being just a local Fishtown pub, Grady O’s also offers patrons the option of utilizing the bar for their next private party or event.



To hear more please visit http://www.gradyos.com.