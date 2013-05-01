Granny 8 Mortgage Partners with the American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Granny 8 Mortgage will roll up its sleeves to host its first community blood drive in a joint effort with the American Red Cross on Friday, May 3, 2013 from 10am until 3pm. The event will take place at Granny 8 Mortgage’s home office located on the second floor of 14897 Clayton Road, at the intersection of Clayton and Baxter Roads in St. Louis, Missouri.



“We are excited to host our first of many community blood drives to support the American Red Cross. The Red Cross does so much for our city, and we are proud to help give back to the St. Louis community. Join us and help save lives in St. Louis,” said Jayson Hardie, Vice President of Granny 8 Mortgage.



The American Red Cross is the nation’s largest blood collection organization, collecting approximately 6.5 million units of blood every year that are used to help patients in need all across the country. Blood donors play an integral role in the delivery of modern healthcare. Many life-saving medical treatments and procedures involve blood transfusions and would not be possible without a safe and reliable blood supply. The number one reason donors say they give blood is because they “want to help others”. One donation can help save the lives of up to three people.



Please join Granny 8 Mortgage in this important effort by participating in the first annual Granny 8 Community Blood Drive. Local business sponsors include Lester’s Restaurant, who will provide food and refreshments for blood donors and event volunteers throughout the day in the Granny 8 “Family Room.”



All blood types are needed. Donations take roughly 45 minutes and require a picture ID. Blood donors must be 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health to be eligible for participation. Schedule an appointment today to donate at the Granny 8 Community Blood Drive or stop by anytime between 10am and 3pm on Friday, May 3, 2013. Granny8 Mortgage is a committed team of loan specialists who provide mortgage loan services for new home buyers and established home owners in Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas. Contact Granny 8 for solutions in helping you find a debt consolidation loan, review your perfect or not so perfect credit, or explore your mortgage refinancing options.