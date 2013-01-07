Gravesend: Down&Out Books Releases Compelling Crime Novel by Award-Winning Writer J. L. Abramo Set in Author's Home City.

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Since releasing his acclaimed Jake Diamond private eye mystery series, author and journalist J. L. Abramo has collected a number of coveted awards. In his latest effort, Abramo takes a step aside from the adventures of the San Francisco PI and transports his readers to the Brooklyn neighborhood of Gravesend, the childhood home of the author and the setting for his compelling new crime novel.



Synopsis:



The body of an eight-year-old boy is found on the roof of an apartment building in Brooklyn; offering few clues for NYPD detectives Vota, Samson and Murphy. As more bodies are discovered, frightening connections become evident; although the characteristics of the victims would suggest that the victims were chosen randomly.



A killer who believes he is following a mandate from God is handing out Old Testament retribution to those he identifies as responsible for his torment. Police and civilians, murderers and silent witnesses, the guilty and the innocent and those somewhere in between cross paths unknowingly through the often dangerous, sometimes exotic, and always vibrant streets and backstreets of the Borough of Churches.



As the author explains, his latest foray into the world of crime fiction is his most ambitious work to date.



“GRAVESEND is set entirely in the streets where I grew up. It is a deeply personal work with a strong connection to my past,” Abramo says.



He continues, “Beyond the fictional story, I wanted the setting to be truly vivid and powerful. I believe that first-hand knowledge of location adds an element of realism that can most effectively draw-in and engage the reader.”



It appears that Abramo’s efforts have paid off. In fact, GRAVESEND is a strong contender for the Thriller Award of the International Thriller Writers in the Best Original Paperback category.



Critics are also sharing enthusiastic reviews.



“Abramo shows a clear flair for the genre, and wisely keeps the twists coming fast enough that readers have no choice but to keep turning pages,” wrote David Lazarus of the San Francisco Chronicle.



And from Crimespree Magazine, “In our top five for best of 2012 is J.L. Abramo’s GRAVESEND. This is a remarkable book that will tie you in knots as you wait to see how it all plays out. A truly exceptional novel.”



While it currently exists as a stand-alone thriller, Abramo has made no official comment on a possible series of books set in Brooklyn. Readers will have to wait patiently for any future announcements.



For now, GRAVESEND, published by Down&Out Books, is available from Amazon (http://amzn.to/UbyPeY); and is also available from Barnes & Noble, Indie Books and by order wherever fine books are sold.



For more information, please visit the author’s official website www.jlabramo.com and the GRAVESEND



Book Pulse page http://www.facebook.com/jlabramo#!/jlabramo/app_278592948831507



A video trailer for the book can be viewed here: http://animoto.com/play/vwp6F6CKjxG0DQACREdCnw



About J. L. Abramo

J. L. Abramo was born in seaside paradise of Brooklyn, New York on Raymond Chandler’s fifty-ninth birthday. Abramo earned a BA in Sociology at the City College of New York and a Masters in Social Psychology at the University of Cincinnati. He is the author of CATCHING WATER IN A NET, winner of the St. Martin’s Press/Private Eye Writers of America Award for Best First Private Eye Novel; and the subsequent Jake Diamond novels CLUTCHING AT STRAWS and COUNTING TO INFINITY.



A long-time educator, arts journalist, stage actor and director, and film actor, Abramo has been seen in television episodes of Perry Mason, Law and Order and Homicide: Life on the Streets.

Abramo is a member of the Mystery Writers of America, International Thriller Writers and the Screen Actors Guild.