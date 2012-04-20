Graviola Review and Health Benefits Features Educational Articles About the Cancer-Fighting Fruit

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- According to statistics, over 12 million people in the United States are currently living with some type of cancer.



While many cancer patients are going through treatments like chemotherapy and/or radiation and surgery, a great number of them are also looking for alternative, more natural ways to combat the disease.



For years, medical researchers have been studying compounds found in a fruit called graviola. Amazingly, they have found that graviola contains natural agents called annonaceous acetogenins, which can actually attack cancer cells. This discovery has led to a wide variety of graviola extract, capsules and other related products being sold in stores and online.



But for people who are interested in trying the possible graviola cancer cure, it can be confusing and even overwhelming to know which products are best.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its in-depth and helpful reviews of many of the most popular graviola supplements.



The staff at Graviola Review and Health Benefits understands that there are many graviola products that are currently available. Unfortunately, they are not all created equally; some of them include synthetic ingredients that will dilute the potency of the graviola and may cause it to not work as well.



Graviola Review and Health Benefits also features educational articles that help explain in easy-to-understand terms why and how graviola works to fight off cancer, information about possible graviola side effects, and details about some of the scientific studies that have shown how taking graviola for cancer can be extremely beneficial.



“In 1976, the National Cancer Institute began research on this herbal remedy and the findings concluded with astonishing results,” an article on the website noted, adding that the leaves of the graviola tree were found to be successful in destroying malignant cancer cells.



In 1998, another interesting experiment was conducted at Purdue University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmacal Services. Researchers discovered that two of the compounds from the leaves and fruit of the graviola led to significant anti-cancer activities in six types of human cancer cells.



In addition to the helpful reviews and factual articles about graviola, the website also tackles many other health and wellness-related topics including depression, the need for extra vitamins and minerals, and raspberry ketone weight loss products.



