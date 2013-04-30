Gum in Costa Rica - New Study Released

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Gum in Costa Rica"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- During 2012 gum continued to be a dynamic category within confectionery, achieving sustained growth in the demand for added-value products, while witnessing a wider offer of products and brand extensions. One of the major factors driving the good performance of gum sales remains related to the increasing demand for sugar free gums, as local consumer concerns for more functional and healthy products continue rising. Gum consumption has become common practice amongst adults and young adults, who...
Euromonitor International's Gum in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
