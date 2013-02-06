Hair Care in Denmark - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Hair Care in Denmark"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Hair care had value growth of 2% to reach DKr2.5 billion in 2011. Growth was driven by shampoos and conditioners, which had growth of 3% and 2% respectively. Hair care in Denmark was mature in 2011 and was characterised by strong competition on pricing and marketing. Competition was especially strong due to increasingly popular discounts offered by manufacturers to increase brand awareness and boost volume sales. In addition, frequent new product launches intensified the competition for sales...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
