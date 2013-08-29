Hair Care in Greece - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The economic recession contributed to a consumer shift towards offers and promotions in hair care. With economy packs and two-for-one offers on the rise as companies attempt to support volume sales and consumers willing to stock up when the offer was too good to resist, it is no surprise that the category performed poorly in value terms, whereas volume sales recorded fairly better growth rates. Given that shampoos and conditioners are considered to be staples in a household, hair care proved to...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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