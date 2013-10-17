Hair Care in India - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Hair Care in India"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- In 2012 consumers started to consider hair as an important part of their personality, and were willing to spend on high-quality hair care products such as shampoos, and were willing to visit salons. The salon care trend was particularly strong in urban areas such as Bangalore and Mumbai, where household incomes and disposable incomes continued to grow. Surprisingly, consumers started to buy do-it-yourself (DIY) colourants, and started to experiment themselves. DIY colourants and styling agents...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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