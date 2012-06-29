HCG Revival Moves Into Canadian Market With Hcg-Drops.ca

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Everybody knows that they should lead a healthy lifestyle. Maintaining a healthy diet and taking plenty of exercise are essential if we are to minimize the risk of health problems in later life. With new diet products and plans coming onto the market on a daily basis, it’s not surprising that consumers get confused.



One aid to weight loss that has been receiving a lot of attention recently is the Canada HCG diet. HCG stands for human chorionic gonadotropin. It is a hormone produced during pregnancy and has been used in fertility treatment. People who wanted to try the HCG diet used to have to visit their doctor for an HCG injection. However, that is no longer the case and it is now possible to buy HCG drops without a prescription.



Since it became possible to buy HCG drops in Canada, an increasing number of people have been visiting the HCG-Drops.ca website the Canadian home of HCG Revival.



HCG-Drops.ca explains why its website has become so popular:



“HCG treatment for weight loss is quickly becoming one of the most popular and effective diet regimens of the present day. However, as with any diet program, the HCG diet only works if the dieter sticks to the protocol and reduces their calorie intake to 500 per day.”



HCG-Drops.ca aims to help dieters not only find a high quality HCG product but also assist them in employing the best techniques to get the most benefit from the product. HCG-Drops.ca offers a number of ancillary benefits to consumers above and beyond the HCG drops themselves.



Consumers who purchase via HCG-Drops.ca also benefit from a plethora of support material. These include full meal plans, a specially designed diet e-book, a diet tracker, shopping lists and recipe guides. Each purchase also comes with a massive customer service pledge of unlimited email and telephone support.



The site features a huge number of testimonials from satisfied customers including full pictorial proof of the weight loss the customers attained. HCG-Drops.ca also shows quotes regarding HCG from ABC News and the Dr. Oz show. Social media fans will also find a link so that they can engage with the company on Facebook.



HCG-Drops.ca has an active blog featuring detailed editorial content on all aspects of the HCG diet. Further editorial content can be found throughout the site with the aim of educating the consumer prior to purchase.



HCG-Drops.ca believes their full service approach adds value for their customers and as Canada’s number one supplier of HCG it is apparent their customers agree with them.



About HCG-Drops.ca

HCG-Drops.ca is owned by HCG Revival a supplement company based in Draper, Utah dedicated to providing the highest quality natural supplements to customers in North America. The company is constantly striving to maintain the highest levels of product quality, customer support and leading edge research.



For more information, please visit http://www.hcg-drops.ca