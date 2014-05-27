Healthy Life Brand Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract Hailed as a Natural Weight Loss Solution

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- With the serious obesity problem in America where 60 percent of the adult population are overweight and 37.7 percent are classed as obese, people who want to lose weight are looking for a real solution to their weight loss goal. Healthy Life Brand are helping reduce obesity in America through Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract, allowing men and women to find a real solution for weight loss.



Healthy Life Brand which is a quality innovative and natural weight loss product manufactured in the USA has received positive media coverage for being a natural weight loss product. The extract, which is completely natural and available as capsules, is recommended by leading fitness experts who work with people on a daily basis to achieve weight loss.



There have been reports of weight loss supplements made in China not working while other reports have said the side effects include headaches and random mood swings. Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract from Healthy Life Brand available from Amazon priced $18.36 (http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00K37OI6C ) and made in America is a natural weight loss solution, which does not have any hidden chemicals and does not cause the consumer any side effects.



Health experts have said the weight loss product which contains 800mg of green coffee bean extract for each serving is helping adults who are struggling to lose weight, to do it in a natural way instead of paying thousands of dollars on surgery for weight loss. Medical experts have also said the coffee bean extract is more than a weight loss supplement, according to reports it has the added benefit of helping to keep the blood pressure within normal range.



For a limited time only, the Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract weight loss supplement is available with a 20% off discount by using Code: NICELIFE



To learn more about Healthy Life Brand Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract and to receive 20 percent discount, please visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00K37OI6C



About Healthy Life Brand Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract

Healthy Life Brand Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract is offering men and women a real solution in their battle to lose weight. With it being a natural product, there is no side effect giving the consumer a positive way to lose weight.