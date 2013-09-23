"Herbal/Traditional Products in Pakistan" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Herbal/Traditional Products in Pakistan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- In contrast to a review period CAGR of 13%, current value sales of herbal/traditional products grew by 21% in 2012. Consumers continue to consume herbal products given the prevalent perception that they have no side effects. Given the lack of any regulation on the pricing and ingredients used in herbal medications, manufacturers of herbal remedies find it easier to advertise their products and sell them at artificially high prices. Nonetheless, given the increase of general awareness amongst...
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Analgesics, Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bath and Shower Products Market in India to 2016
- Bath and Shower Products Market in United States to 2016
- Household Products Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Household Products Retailing in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Household Products Retailing in Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Household Products Retailing in Emerging Markets: Market Guide to 2016
- Gardening and Outdoor Living Retailing in Emerging Markets: Market Guide to 2016
- Homewares Retailing in Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Gardening and Outdoor Living Retailing in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Home Improvement Retailing in Europe: Market Guide to 2016