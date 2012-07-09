Herbal/Traditional Products in Venezuela - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Herbal/Traditional Products in Venezuela" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Herbal cough, cold and allergy remedies remained the largest category with a third of herbal/traditional products value in 2011. Products, such as medicated confectionery and some cough remedy brands, have herbal ingredients and are often marketed highlighting this feature.
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Analgesics, Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicated Skin Care, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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