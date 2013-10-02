H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB in Apparel (World) - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Having consistently outgrown the global apparel market over recent years, H&M has recently witnessed a period of slowing sales, as it faces more agile rivals and intensifying price competition, particularly in its core market of Western Europe. In this profile, Euromonitor International assesses the outlook for H&M as the company attempts to re-discover growth while becoming a truly global player.
Euromonitor International's H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB in Apparel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Apparel industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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