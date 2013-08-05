Home Care in Croatia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Care in Croatia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- In 2012, some fast-moving consumer goods in Croatia demonstrated signs of recovery at last, or were expected to achieve growth in the foreseeable future. However, home care has declined in current value terms continuously since 2008. The economic downturn is still having an effect in Croatia, and forecasts predict another rough year ahead. The other reason was the high average unit prices of home care products, resulting from the small category size and high mark-ups.
Euromonitor International's Home Care in Croatia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
