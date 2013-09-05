"Home Care in South Korea" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Care in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Regardless of retail volume's marginal growth in home care, current value sales witnessed healthy growth in 2012. This was largely due to the average unit price increase, as consumers' preference for ultra-concentrated products or premium products grew in South Korea. In laundry care in particular, 'ultra-concentrated' was a key driver to aid both retail volume and retail value growth in 2012. Promotional wording highlighting environment-friendly and using less detergent and water were often...
Euromonitor International's Home Care in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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