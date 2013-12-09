Home Improvement in Sweden - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Improvement in Sweden"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Home improvement increased popularity throughout the review period and it has become an integral part of the lives of Swedes. The growing motivation for DIY is due to several reasons. Firstly, there was a high number of flats built in the 1970s that now require maintenance and improvement work. Swedes have been encouraged to do this by several popular DIY programmes and an average Swede believes simple home improvement and maintenance does not need to be done by professionals. During the past...
Euromonitor International's Home Improvement in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Bathroom and Sanitaryware, Electrical Supplies, Floor Covering, Hand Tools, Hardware, Home Paint, Kitchen Sinks, Other Home Improvement, Power Tools, Wall Covering.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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