Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Home improvement and do it yourself (DIY) grew in interest for Swedish consumers since 2000. The strong development started with popular TV shows such as ??ntligen Hemma? where the popular host Martin Timell provided inspirational and practical tips to ordinary people. The programme is regarded as one of the starting points for the increasing popularity of home and garden products, often referred to as the ?Timell effect?. The projects covered everything from painting at home, gardening, crafting of terraces to building a solid house foundation. In 2013, there continued to be several similar TV shows that continued to nurture interest and brand awareness. However, with the possibility for people to make tax deductions on craftsmen services, households started to use professionals more often when doing more complex renovations at home. In addition, people regard free time as a highly sought-after commodity, which contributes to driving the demand for professional services.
Competitive Landscape
Tikkurila Sverige AB led sales in 2013 with a 9% value share in home improvement. The company has the two strongest brands, Alcro and Beckers, in decorative paint with a combined value share of 34%. Both brands are present on the Swedish market for more than 150 years, during which time they were modified to domestic needs. This high consumer awareness was nurtured through a wide range of high quality products together with nationwide coverage in the most prominent home improvement and gardening stores.
Industry Prospects
The forecast trend will mainly concern the shift in the home improvement market. After a period of strong growth, a slowdown was seen and the changing market characteristics must be addressed by home improvement companies. There are two key points that will become vital over the forecast period. Firstly, internet retailing remains novel and therefore provides an interesting growth opportunity. Many companies successfully introduced online shops, which not only generate sales but also attract customer traffic to the physical outlets. Secondly, the private label share is expected to increase due to expanding product ranges from home improvement and variety stores. Products positioned as good value for money are especially appealing to the growing segment of customers who want to undertake minor home improvement projects. Companies offering branded products are set to choose between competing with price or added value through personalised service and higher quality products.
