Homewares in the United Kingdom - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Homewares in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Homewares showed modest value growth of 1% in 2012 to reach GBP3 billion. The category is thriving with interest from the public thanks to celebrity endorsement and the "don't move, improve" trend. However, this translates into consumers buying more in volume terms but with slower growth in value sales due to the increasing polarisation and popularity of cheaper items and private label products, and competition among retailers that results in price reductions.
Euromonitor International's Homewares in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dining, Kitchen.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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