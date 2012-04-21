Cannon Satellite TV Announces Availability of the Hopper Whole-Home HD DVR System from DISH

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2012 -- Cannon Satellite TV, an authorized DISH retailer, is pleased to announce that they will now be carrying the Hopper™, the most technically advanced whole-home HD DVR in the industry, from DISH.



The Hopper system lets customers enjoy extraordinary flexibility in home entertainment with the ability to pause, play and rewind both live and recorded HD programs in up to four rooms. The Hopper connects to the main TV in the home and is accompanied by smaller units called Joeys™ that connect to other TVs and work in tandem to provide whole-home experience that allows viewers to share live programming and DVR content on TVs throughout the home.



Additional Hopper features include a two-terabyte hard drive for up to 2,000 hours of entertainment and instant access to on demand programming; the magical PrimeTime Anytime™ feature that enables customers to record the primetime programming of the four major networks in HD, and store them for up to 8 days, using just one tuner. With PrimeTime Anytime, customers can record up to 6 HD shows at once during primetime hours using the Hoppers 3 tuners.



“The Hopper system is truly powerful, allowing consumers to share and watch DVR content on multiple TVs throughout the home,” said Shane Cannon, President of Cannon Satellite TV. “Hopper records all primetime programming on the four major networks in HD so you can catch up on missed episodes of your favorite shows without having to schedule those recordings. As a DISH authorized retailer, we are extremely excited to introduce availability of the Hopper and look forward to providing our customers with many entertainment options and innovative technologies for years to come.”



The Hopper was first introduced at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show where it was awarded the Popular Mechanics Editors’ Choice award, recognized as a “Best of CES” finalist by CNET and honored with a CES Innovations 2012 Design and Engineering Award.



To learn more about the Hopper and experience it firsthand, visit Cannon Satellite TV at their www.cannonsatellitetv.com/equipment/hopper or call 1-800-935-3509 for offer details. Signing up for DISH with Cannon Satellite TV will ensure your service needs are handled by a trusted expert.