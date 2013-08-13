Fast Market Research recommends "Hot Drinks in 2013: Creating an Experience, Finding the Value" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- While the global outlook for all hot drinks remains positive, it is coffee which continues to steal the show, achieving remarkable value growth through substantial growth in pod machines, continued innovation in instant coffee, and the global halo effect of the coffee shop revolution. Tea and other hot drinks, by contrast, increasingly depend on a much smaller core of key markets, demanding a more locally focused strategy.
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in 2013: Creating an Experience, Finding the Value global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Hot Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on both retail and foodservice.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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