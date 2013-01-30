Hot Drinks in Bulgaria - New Market Report Now Available

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Hot drinks players have responded to the difficult economic conditions in the same way as companies in other food segments, by increasing their competitiveness. Up to 2009, there was widespread trading up from economy hot beverages to standard and premium ones and from locally produced drinks to imported products. However, in 2010 and 2011 consumers were more price sensitive and the trading-up trend slowed down.
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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