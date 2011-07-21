Respected Hot Tub Supply Company Releases Results of 5-Year Customer Satisfaction Survey- Data Shows Customers are Happy about Some Aspects of Industry, but Not All

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2011 -- More than five years ago, the owners of Hot Tub Works in Costa Mesa, California, an online company that carries a full line of hot tub supplies like spa covers, hot tub chemicals, spa parts, and more, decided to conduct a customer satisfaction and usage study. The owners’ goals were high: they wanted to survey a large number of hot tub customers, but without any brand influence.



Now, the hot tub review and customer survey project is almost completed, and according to company spokesperson Jerry Greer, some of the results are pretty eye-opening.



“We have over 200,000 hot tub owners in our data base and when we started asking the questions like ‘would you buy the same brand again?’ or ‘how would you rate the dealer service?’ it was interesting what we found,” he said.



Some of the results indicate a pretty good level of customer satisfaction: for example, Greer said that 62 percent of hot tub owners “would buy again,” 72 percent of Hot Spring Spa Owners “would buy another Hot Spring Spa,” and 79 percent of Costco Hot Tub buyers “were happy with their purchase.”



On the other hand, Greer said, some of the data is not as positive: 12 percent of hot tub owners surveyed felt like “they received ‘good’ service from the local dealer,” 20 percent of Jacuzzi Hot Tub Owners “would buy another Jacuzzi,” and 47 percent would buy the “same hot tub brand again.”



Forty percent of hot tub owners use their hot tub two times per week, Greer said, and 50 percent needed a new hot tub cover four years after original purchase.



Greer said this study is the only one he is aware of that conducted an independent survey of such a large group of people.



“This is the first of its kind customer satisfaction and usage study. All other industry studies are super small and not independent. We surveyed hot tub owners without brand influence.”



Greer started Hot Tub Works with two friends; all three have spas at their homes and all appreciate high quality, low prices, and extraordinary customer service. The online supply company features a wide variety of hot tub covers, spa covers, hot tub filters, spa filters, hot tub chemicals, hot tub parts, and spa parts, and orders are processed out of a 20,000 square-foot distribution center located in Costa Mesa.



“None of us is willing to put up with anything less in our daily lives so we expect our company to reflect these values. Our company reflects our values in other ways as well,” Greer said.



