Hotel Renovations Company Applauds MGAC Project Acquisition

05/07/2012 -- Matrix Renovations, a hotel renovations company located in Miami Beach, Florida, recently commented on Mark G. Anderson Consulting, Inc. (MGAC) acquisition of Calgary Marriot renovations project. Matrix suggested in their comments that MGAC was a high quality renovations, construction and Installations company capable of handling such a large and elaborate job.



The Calgary Marriot has over 370 rooms and 23 floors and is classified as a luxury hotel. It offers the largest hotel rooms in the city according to their website. The renovations project was performed and completed without disturbing any of the hotels thousands of guests-a-month. The hotel is located in the heart of Downtown Calgary in Alberta, Canada.



According to MGAC.com,



“MGAC will act as the Owner’s Representative and Program Manager providing oversight of scope, quality, budget and schedule. Over the last five years MGAC has managed over thirty hotel projects totaling $400m in construction value, renovating over 5,000 guest rooms for brands including Marriott, Hilton, Westin, Ritz Carlton, W, Sheraton, Hyatt, and Delta”.



MGAC and Matrix Renovations perform similar hotel renovations services and are capable of working simultaneously on projects as these often elaborate and complicated tasks require multiple companies. Matrix Renovations is a hotel renovations, installation and construction company with years of experience and a company that has performed hundreds of successful hotel renovations.



MGAC is a project management firm that over the past five years has performed renovations on over 5,000 guestrooms totaling $400 million in total construction value. They operate in the United States, Canada, UK, EU, Asia and South America.