Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Which Can Be Tailored and Remodeled Boast a Prime Location Near the Texas Medical Center and Museum District

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- The Parklane condo tower has been a familiar sight for many years with its 35 stories reaching high above neighboring Hermann Park. This location, surrounded by greenery and one of Houston's most popular parks, is a short commute from the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, Downtown Houston, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, the University of Houston, and is within walking distance of the renowned Museum District. About 30 minutes from Houston airport, The Parklane places homeowners conveniently close to the Houston metropolis without being immersed in the hustle and bustle.
The Parklane debuts 195 Houston full amenity high rise condos with low monthly maintenance dues and floor plans ranging from 1-bedroom units to 3-bedroom condos. Prior expectations about the compromises which have to be made when living in a small space do not apply at The Parklane. Each residence has private storage and its own washer and dryer. The smallest one-bedroom condo is spacious at 798 sq. ft. inside with a 27 sq. ft. private balcony. The largest Houston one-bedroom condo floor plan has an expansive 1.468 sq. ft interior with 97 sq. ft. of private balcony. Three-bedroom floor plans include condos with 2,321 sq. ft. interior space with 149 sq. ft. of balcony space. Luxury living in the Museum District in the case of The Parklane offers homebuyers a unique opportunity to customize and tailor their new home to a color palette and set of finishes they choose. There are several design options, each with carefully planned elements that evoke a modern ambiance for the re-imagined space.
Examples include Eternally Bold, described as "a monochromatic study of dark and light" with heavily veined arctic white countertops in the kitchen, sandy grey solid hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and master bedroom, white walls, a moen kitchen faucet, Bosch appliances, pearl white bathroom cabinetry, sandy bathroom tiling, and high-end details like a lighted mirror. By contrast, the Classic Tempo design package, described as "smooth, rich, and serene" features dark-tone chocolate hardwood flooring throughout the living area and master bedroom, latte colored kitchen cabinets, caramel-colored polished stone in the bathroom, and the same premium appliances. The attention to detail extends to installing recessed LED lighting and pre-wiring each residence for smart-home automation. With units move-in ready and the sales center open daily, it's an exciting time to own a stylishly remodeled condo home at the height of luxury and location. Visit The Parklane website to find out more about the 5-star amenities and inspiring design packages.
About The Parklane
With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District.
The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these full amenity Houston condos include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.
Email: info@theparklane.com
Online: https://www.theparklane.com
Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)
Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004