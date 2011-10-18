Houston IT Support Firm Achieves the HBJ's Houston Fast 100 List

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- CITOC, Inc. a Houston IT Support Firm won the Houston HBJ's Fast 100 Award at the Hilton Americas Hotel Ceremony. All private companies in the Houston area were given the chance to participate. They needed to be within the Houston metropolitan area and in business for a minimum of five years.



These companies demonstrated they are exemplary leaders demonstrated substantial growth over the last couple years. In order to more understand what each company's qualities were that pinpointed them as such a well-rounded company, a member of the executive team was interviewed in the areas of benefits to employees, company culture, and service to the community.



"This is one of three awards we won from the HBJ this year, it just goes to show CITOC continues to deliver real value to our clients year after year," said BJ Farmer, Owner at CITOC. "We're going to continue focusing on automating manual processes for our clients and improving their profitability."



After winning Houston Business Journal’s Fast Tech 50 award 4 years in a row, Inc. 500/5000 and rating in the Top 100 Businesses, they certainly have demonstrated that they are up to the challenge. Pronounced (si’tok), CITOC is a business technology consulting service founded in 1995 with the premise that Change Is The Only Constant (CITOC). Their entire business structure is built upon that premise as they provide their expert knowledge to Houston small to medium-sized businesses on ways to automate manual processes, expand to cloud services and grow at a rapid rate.



About CITOC

