Houston Used Car Dealership Helps Make Bridge Over Troubled Water Grand Opening Monumental Success

The mission of The Bridge is to be there for those that need support, safety or escape from the atrocities of domestic and sexual violence. Now effective August 4, 2011, there is a new Bridge on Allen Genoa Avenue in Pasadena. According to Paula Durrett, President of Durrett Motor Company and a member of the Board of Directors for Bridge Over Troubled Waters, the grand opening was a huge success.



According to Paula, "the day was perfect (except for the heat and the parking); what an overwhelming turn out. We had tours all day long. This would never of been possible without each and every one the people that attended."



The Bridge started out with just a small number of dedicated volunteers and an emergency shelter housing six families. According to the Bridge's website, "The founding board of directors’ desire was to provide a temporary shelter with a home-like environment that would serve as a “bridge” for victimized and abused people who sought to be healed of their trauma and return to positive places in society." It's taken them over 33 years but they have done exceptional work on their road to becoming the eighth largest comprehensive crisis center in Texas, serving in excess of 20,000 people through residential/non-residential services and community outreach and prevention/education programs.



Ms. Durrett has taken an active role in supporting The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Inc. She is currently President and Director of the Board, and fuels her passion for The Bridge by doing everything she can to support their needs, both by donations and by volunteering. In addition she is co-owner of Durrett Motor Company, Inc., along with her husband, Craig. Durrett Motor Company has built a good, solid reputation as a used car dealer Houston clients rely on. The Durrett’s mission to improve the image of the “Used Car Dealer” has set them apart from other Houston used car dealers that choose not to “do it the right way”. They do what they say, say what they do, & they still believe in “doing business on a hand shake.”



Durrett Motor Company's purpose is to establish a positive change in the community's perception of the pre-owned automobile industry. The owners are determined to offer a positively unexpected environment that is unique and uncharacteristic of the stereotypical car dealership and car buying experience.



