How to Avoid Fake Garcinia Cambogia Products - A Message to Consumers from Stacey Spencer

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The marketing of counterfeit supplements have created a major threat to consumer’s health and it has become so hard to determine original products. It is therefore very important to be extra careful and vigilant when buying supplements available on the market today. Fake Garcinia products leads to a waste of money and also they pose a dangerous threat to the human body which can lead to hazardous complications.



These products are usually composed of substances that potentially cause allergic reactions while others may contain too low extracts of Garcinia which does not work effectively.



There are some general rules on how to avoid fake Garcinia products. If the Garcinia product is too cheap or relatively expensive than the common price range, it's probably a counterfeit product. There might be a few differences on prices tags of different Garcinia products retailers but the cost should not be too far from the average price range.



Another way to avoid fake Garcinia cambogia products is detecting any signs of strange packing or unpleasant smell from the package. Discolorations, blurred letters and other details are things that may cause some concerns since Garcinia products are usually well packed with detailed information. Supplements that appear suspicious are probably fake and should be avoided at all cost.



Garcinia cambogia supplements are usually stuffed with a natural substance known as HCA which is an antioxidant that accelerates weight loss in the human body. Beside HCA there are other subsequent amounts of calcium, chromium and potassium. These ingredients are the main substances that make Garcinia products more absorb-able and effective in stabilizing the body’s health. If these ingredients and the HCA extract are missing on the label of the package then it's very obvious that the product is fake.



Persons should also avoid Garcinia cambogia products that contain added preservatives, yeast, binders, sugar, caffeine, salt, gluten or milks. Original Garcinia products are generally natural and they only contain natural compounds.



Sticking to reputable online sellers is also another way to avoid fake Garcinia products. There are many stores and sellers that have established themselves to supplying authentic Garcinia supplements which reduces the risks of buying counterfeit products. Genuine Garcinia sellers have impeccable reputations and they give excellent customer service with a money back guarantee in case a product does not meet the expectations of a customer. Persons buying Garcinia products for the first time should consult other users on the most appropriate and effective brands to minimize to risk of purchasing unreliable products.



About thedrozgarciniacambogia.org

http://www.thedrozgarciniacambogia.org is a website by Stacey Spencer dedicated to providing unbiased reviews on popular weight loss supplements to educate consumers on pros and cons that they should take into consideration before making a purchase.



Media Contact:

Stacey Spencer

support@ thedrozgarciniacambogia.org

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