How to Unlock Apple TV 3: Untethered Jailbreak Version Still Not Available

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- According to http://www.JailbreakATV4.com, updated jailbreak tools became available for anyone willing to enjoy enhanced usability of their iOS 7 devices.



A new untethered jailbreak version will be released by the Team, who earlier this month announced their intention to make their latest release by the end of the January.



Unfortunately, this jailbreak possibility is not an option for users of Apple TV 3, too. In fact, except for Apple TV, the new untethered jailbreak version is compatible with many Apple devices, including iPhone 5 and 4S, as well as with iPad 2 and 3.



Still the team comes with a doable alternative for ATV 3 owners - see more here: http://www.jailbreakatv4.com/2014/01/plex-on-apple-tv-without-jailbreaking.html



Consequently, Apple TV 3 owners who are willing to add more useful and entertaining content to their device will still have to wait for an untethered jailbreak version for their Apple TV. So, the much awaited jailbreak version for Apple TV 3 seems to have been delayed.



JailbreakATV4.com have released many reliable jailbreaking possibilities in the past. Maybe, the team will decide to work at an untethered jailbreak version for Apple TV 3, as well.



Currently, the team has available jailbreak opportunities for iPhone 5, 4S, 4 iOS 6.1.3 and 6.1.4 devices. The iPhone 5 and the iPad mini can also be jailbroken with the use of this new untethered version.



Jailbreak ATV 4 reveals that this new software has a major advantage, as the jailbreaking and the unlocking process are reversible, meaning that users can go back to having their device look as it has never been jailbroken.



Using their Apple TV 3 at its full potential with an untethered jailbreak version for the third generation device still remains a dream for numerous owners of such smart TVs.



Jailbreak ATV 4 indicates that maybe in the near future users will be able to access a jailbreak possibility that will provide them all the access they want and need on their Apple TV 3.



Unfortunately, this latest untethered jailbreak option is compatible with many devices, except for Apple TV 3.



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