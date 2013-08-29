New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Associations between high sodium intake and raised blood pressure, leading to cardiovascular disease, are accepted. Sodium reduction provides challenges in terms of taste, but governments, retailers & companies are driving efforts to reduce salt intake. Direct or indirect marketing options exist, either by labelling health benefits or by gradually reformulating to maintain taste without alerting consumers. Significant opportunities now exist for companies to reduce sodium using new ingredients.
Euromonitor International's Hurdles to Health: Prospects for the Food Industry in Replacing Sodium Chloride global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food (rolling update) market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food (rolling update) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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